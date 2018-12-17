Bilal Khan bleaches his hair for the ‘Gram (and the dam)

Pakistani singer Bilal Khan went all blonde to collect money for the dam fund from his friend.

The singer revealed his new look on Instagram and posted an explanatory Vlog on his YouTube account.

He explained that his friend, Ubaid Abbas, who is from Canada, was not interested in donating for the cause so to get some money out of him, the singer agreed to a dare.

You have probably seen gorgeous bold hair colours all over your Instagram feed. More and more people are daring to dye their hair vibrant colours. So Bilal agreed to bleach his head to get $2,000, which is almost Rs0.3 million, for the dam fund.

Earlier this year, the ‘Bachana’ singer also made headlines for getting back to Pakistan from the US to vote during the election. He returned to Toronto, where he is living, immediately after to participate in an award show.