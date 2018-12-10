Beyoncé performs at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding function in Udaipur

Many people were left shocked after Beyonce arrived in India to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur.

Queen Bey set the stage on fire with her fiery and powerful performance. The Ambanis played the perfect hosts and pulled out all stops to ensure that their guests were looked after very well.

this isn’t a beyoncé concert…. this is someone’s wedding…. Girl i- pic.twitter.com/0JmmzW0kYK — O n i 🐝 (@onifinau) December 9, 2018

According to the Indian media, Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India with a net worth of 45.1 billion USD, paid Beyonce $2 million for the performance.

Beyoncé performing at Isha Ambani-Anand’s wedding in India ✨ pic.twitter.com/boZOXxRTZS — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) December 9, 2018

Before Beyoncé, former First Lady and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived at Udaipur earlier this week to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Celebrities, including recently wedded Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, are already in the city to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Isha and Anand will tie the knot as per Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family on December 12.

On Friday, the families started the pre-wedding functions with a special four-day ‘Anna Seva’ to feed 5,100 people, a majority of them with special abilities.