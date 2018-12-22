Balochi frocks hit Vancouver Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt, Kangna Renaut and Shabana Azmi all wore it. And beyond Bollywood, it even surfaced in Vancouver Fashion Week.

The Balochi dress, or frock, as it is sometimes called, inspired designer Rabia Dastagir. “I organically gravitated towards my own roots,” she said.

But she realized that while the Baloch ‘Doch’ embroidery and designs would attract international customers, the local silhouettes might not appeal to them. “I figured that in order to connect to the clientele, I can use my design elements but I have to adhere to simplified Western silhouettes, so the outfits remain wearable,” she added.

Dastagir claims she now has clients from not just the North American market but from Sweden to Australia. “There is a general curiosity. They want to learn more about the culture and technique.”

Indeed, Doch or the needle and thread work on a Balochi dress takes months to complete. “Some designs are so intricate and difficult that they take almost six months,” says Dost Muhammad Danish, the co-owner of Meer Deal that exports Balochi dresses from Pakistan.

There was a time the embroidery had be done on a specific thick fabric. But now the work has adjusted to cotton and silk. According to Danish, when they saw some Europeans and Indian celebrities wearing them, the craftspeople in Pakistan made some adjustments to their designs. “Now the Balochi embroidery is done on relatively slimmer dresses and it looks really good,” he said.

None of this comes cheap. A single dress could cost up to Rs70,000. Not everyone is willing to fork out this much money. For such customers, Danish has a solution: Pushkis or short kurtis. “These dresses have very light embroidery just on the cuffs, collar or daman and it costs around Rs5,000 to Rs10,000.” He recommends people check out the t-shirts and shirts with light Balochi embroidery which go for around Rs2,500.