Anushka and Virat share unseen wedding pictures on first anniversary

It’s been a year since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot and gave us the ultimate wedding and couple goals.

They got married in a private ceremony at Tuscany in Italy and set the trend for more celebrity weddings.

The couple still manages to take out time for one another despite their hectic schedules. Anushka revealed that the secret of their happy marriage is the fact that both walk halfway to make things work.

Related: See what Anushka Sharma has to say about her pregnancy rumours

On their anniversary the duo shared unseen pictures and video of their wedding and the posts have left us in complete awe.

The wedding was nothing short of a fairytale beginning and even their wedding receptions spoke of eternal happily ever after.

It’s heaven, when you don’t sense time passing by … It’s heaven, when you marry a good ‘man’ … 💞 pic.twitter.com/bvZc2x62NM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2018

We still can’t believe that it’s been a year since their wedding but their love grows stronger each day. Their relationship is an inspiration for lovebirds all around the world.

The couple is in Australia to ring their first wedding anniversary.