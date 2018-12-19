American actress Penny Marshall dies at 75

American actress Penny Marshall, the star of ABC’s Laverne and Shirley who became one of the most successful female directors in history at the helm of movies Big, A League of Their Own and a string of other hit movies, has passed away. She was 75.

The filmmaker died peacefully in her Hollywood Hills home on Monday due to complications from diabetes, according to her publicist.

Born in New York’s Bronx borough, Marshall was the daughter of producer Tony Marshall and his tap dance teacher wife Marjorie, and a sister to legendary comedy director Garry Marshall of Pretty Woman fame.

She is probably best known in the movie world for directing Hanks in his breakout role in Big in 1988, which became the first film made by a woman to gross more than $100 million at the domestic box office.

American actor Tom Hanks led an outpouring of affection and sadness from Hollywood. “Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx,” he posted on Twitter.

“RIP Penny Marshall!! Thank you for what you contributed to us girls. Grateful to have worked with you. Rest well you great Broad!!!” tweeted actress Viola Davis.

Many of the tributes focused on Marshall’s unpretentiousness and easy humor, while others highlighted her iconic status among women aspiring to make their way in an industry geared toward men.

Actor Russell Crowe recalled his experiences with Marshall in a nostalgic manner.

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

