Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt looked like royalty at their wedding reception

While everyone else focuses on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding festivities in India, we haven’t forgotten about our own power couple’s wedding. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt had their wedding reception on November 30 and the pictures of the event look stunning.

Aiman glowed in a red and gold Erum Khan couture lehnga, while Muneeb donned a gold embroidered sherwani by HSY.

Her makeup was done by makeup artist Omayr Waqar. The couple looked like royalty at their reception.

Aiman’s sister, Minal Khan, wore a white floor-length gown.

Muneeb recently took to Instagram to defend the number of events they were having as part of their wedding celebrations.