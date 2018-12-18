Actor Ali Ejaz passes away in Lahore

December 18, 2018




Renowned film, television and radio star Ali Ejaz passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest at the age of 77.

Ejaz started his career in 1961 and was best known for his role in a popular television comedy-drama series Khawaja and Son.

He acted in more than 100 films, most were Punjabi. A few of his famous dramas were Nisaniyat, Dubai Chalo, Sona Chandi and Chor Machaye Shor.

The actor also started a social welfare programme near Sialkot under his non-government organization named Ali Ejaz Foundation.  Homes for the Welfare of the Old People aims to build 132 homes.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday in Lahore.
 
 


