Abid Brohi’s new song Sohni Lag Di comes with a twist that will leave you wanting more

Brohi spoke to SAMAA Digital about the music video of his new song Sohni Lag Di that took two years to complete and said it will soon be available for his fans to groove to. The video was shot in Gwadar and highlights the scenic beauty of Balochistan.“This song has a twist for my fans, as the melody is in Punjabi and the rapping is in Sindhi,” he told SAMAA Digital.Brohi also revealed that other than Sohni Lag Di, one more song will be coming in 2019. He is collaborating with Ali Azmat for Cornetto Pop Rock. His new song could redeem Cornetto from its earlier lacklustre releases.For the upcoming year, Brohi is looking forward to international tours, yet he still dreams of performing on Coke Studio. “My goal is to perform on Coke Studio at least once in my life because all my mentors are at Coke Studio and it will be a privilege to work with them,” he explained.Since his contract ended with Patari, he is looking forward to new ventures. “In our country, there is very little support for music so it is already hard to make a career in the music industry of Pakistan. Coke Studio would be a dream-come-true moment for me.”As far as opportunities, or lack thereof, for Baloch artists go, Brohi is quite optimistic. “There is no second chance in our industry. If you fail to impress the audience you are out of the business. I am looking forward to working in Lollywood because that is the upcoming option for local singers.”Brohi, who comes from Balochistan, became an internet darling when his song The Sibbi Song was released by Patari as part of their Tabeer project in 2017. He recently made headlines with his second single that came almost a year after the insanely popular The Sibbi Song that targets the futility of getting a degree if that degree can’t get you a job.