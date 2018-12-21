A makeup artist called a woman ‘old and ugly’ and we’re having none of it

The makeup war between six budding artists from different parts of Karachi on SAMAA TV’s show, Subh Saveray Samaa Kay Sath with Sanam Baloch, took an ugly turn after a woman called her model ‘borhi [aged]’ and not good looking enough.

Makeup artists from seven Karachi neighbourhoods are competing in a three-day competition named Meri Dulhan Lakhon Mein Aik. On the second day, makeup artist and judge Wajid Khan switched up the contest a bit and swapped the models so that the makeup techniques could be judged more aptly.

Erum Irfan, who owns Ayesha Beauty Parlour in Garden’s Chandni Chowk, refused to read out the name of her model. She then remarked that her model was aged and not good looking. Her ‘negative attitude’ did not go down well with the judges—Wajid Khan, model Nadia Hussain and television actor Natasha Ali.

Ali and Hussain jumped to the model’s defence immediately. “If you can’t respect her, you should keep your remarks to yourself,” said Natasha.

“This competition is about makeup and not looks,” said Nadia and chided the contestant for her lack of professionalism. The woman was eventually disqualified over her makeup technique.

The model herself seemed to be miffed with the makeup artist. By the end, she was in tears and started missing her sister-in-law, with whom she had come.

Comments on appearances of people are unwarranted and discerning. Young men and women are often expected to conform to Eurocentric standards in our society which is unacceptable and leads to the youth becoming uncomfortable in their bodies.

The makeup artists from Malir, Orangi Town, North Nazimabad and Nagan Chowrangi will participate in the final round on Monday.