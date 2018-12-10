10 of the biggest weddings of 2018

With the year coming to a close, it’s clear that 2018 has been a year of romance for both celebrities and royalty. There are couples who welcomed bundles of joy, couples who called it quits and new couples who no one saw coming. Social media was flooded with wedding pictures, including the royal wedding in the UK and of famous Bollywood, Lollywood celebrities. Here are a few couples who tied the knot this year!

PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady Bushra Maneka married in February in a simple ceremony in Lahore. The wedding was low-profile as per PM Khan’s wishes. It was attended by a few relatives and friends. Maneka is a mother of five and was still married to another man when she met Khan three years ago. She is the third wife of PM Khan.

Feroze Khan and Alizay Fatima

After having a star-studded Mehendi and dholki, Pakistan’s chocolate boy Feroze Khan tied the knot with Alizay Fatima in March. From the entrance of the bride and the groom to the rukhsati, everything was like a fairytale affair.

Ayesha Khan and Major Uqbah Malik

Having surprised many by announcing her retirement from the media industry, Ayesha got married in a beautiful ceremony attended only by close family and friends in April. Ayesha’s close friends from the industry, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Gohar Rasheed, were also part of the couple’s big day. Ayesha made a classic Valima bride while Major Uqbah looked dashing in his uniform.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines across the globe in May. The world was glued to their TV screens as the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, married American bride Meghan Markle in a glittering ceremony watched by millions. They married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Markle wore a Givenchy wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The couple tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding in May. It took place in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, which was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and Bollywood’s glitterati in attendance. Kapoor, known for being a fashionista, chose Anuradha Vakil as her designer. For the wedding, Kapoor wore a traditional red lehenga.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

This was one wedding that everyone was waiting for and the couple lived up to their fans’ expectations. They opted for an international location to tie the knot as they wanted to stay away from all paparazzi. The wedding happened over two days in mid-November in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends, culminating a six-year-long love story in a “happily ever after”.

After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple had receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with well-known personalities from Bollywood, sports and political background attending them.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in November but the wedding functions continued till December. It was one of the longest weddings this year with over 6 functions and every event was a grand one. The regal bride radiated on her wedding day, donning traditional red and gold attire by Erum Khan paired with heavy jewellery and dark makeup.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in a grand wedding in December at Antilia in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding celebrations were straight out of a fairy tale and the pictures and videos from the ceremonies ruled the internet.

Top Indian and international personalities, film and sports icons, business tycoons, political heavyweights, celebrities and a host of others attended what was described as “a royal wedding” for the scions of two top business companies. The highlight of the wedding was a performance by Grammy award-winning singer Beyonce.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in a royal Indian palace before friends and family in early December.

The couple married at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur but the celebration continued over several days in India. The bride wore at least eight bridal outfits (that we know of) during the course of the celebrations.

Faiza Saleem and Abuzar

Faiza Saleem tied the knot with the ‘love of her life’ Abuzer in December. The star comedian recently took to social media to share her favourite moments from her wedding festivities with fans and followers left all in complete awe! From Azaad Umeedwar killing the dance floor with his movies to Faiza smashing all the stereotypes, it was all and all a picture perfect movie.