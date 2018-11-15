YouTube’s Superwoman Lilly Singh is taking a break for her mental health

YouTube star Lilly Singh, popularly known as Superwoman, revealed that she is taking a break from the video platform as “there is a lot going on up here that I need to address”.

In an eight-minute video, she confessed to being mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted.

Singh shared how being a YouTuber comes with constantly worrying about being relevant and that “it makes creators believe that we have to pump out content consistently even at the cost of our life and our mental health and our happiness, because if you don’t, then you’ll become irrelevant.” She wants to bring back her “creative energy” and discover which direction she wants to take because at the moment she is confused.

Singh assured her viewers that she is not leaving forever as she believes in “community” but she also didn’t mention when she would be returning. “It could be a week or a month.”

She shared how YouTube became a source of happiness for her when she was depressed. “I started YouTube because I was sad and because I wanted to make myself happy,” she said. She continued doing so because her videos started to make others happy.

Singh is not the first YouTuber to take a break. Popular YouTuber Elle Mills also went on a break earlier this year, explaining that she was struggling with mental health issues.

Singh thanked other YouTubers who have had the courage to go on breaks from something they had been doing for so long. She was honest in saying that she was scared to do it and gave a shout-out to all the people who prioritise mental health. “You are a great example, for not only myself, but everyone else,” she said.