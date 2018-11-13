With its snow-capped peaks and lush plains, the Haramosh Valley is Gilgit’s best kept secret

The Haramosh Valley is surrounded by green pastures and snow-capped peaks on all sides and the beautiful Kutwal Lake right in its centre. The lake is popular for its crystal-clear blue water and scenic beauty.As is the case with all treasure troves, the Kutwal Lake is also difficult to find. The trip to the Kutwal Lake is long and rough. It takes a bumpy jeep ride to reach the area and only a local driver can navigate the rugged landscape to reach the beautiful Kutwal Lake.It takes an hour and half for people to travel the 15km to reach Bayachi Village and a four-hour walk to reach Kutwal Lake.The site has picturesque views of lush grasslands and snow-covered peaks that make visitors want to stay there forever.Local residents wish the government would build better roads and infrastructure so that the valley can be developed and promoted as a tourist spot.