Will there be a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2? Karan Johar says no

November 10, 2018

Photo: AFP

There has been a lot of buzz about a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel. The Karan Johar film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, was a blockbuster and is still a favourite among many today.

Recently, Johar celebrated 20 years of his directorial debut at a grand event in Mumbai and there have been whispers in the Hindi film industry that the filmmaker is planning a sequel to the 1998 blockbuster.

However, Johar shut down the rumours in a tweet. After a news portal published an article saying that he is planning a sequel, KJo replied with a firm “No.”

Johar is busy directing his next movie Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is a period film that is slated to release in 2020.

 
 
 

