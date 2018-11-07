Why did Parineeti Chopra ask Nick Jonas for $5 million?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in Amsterdam with her girl gang including cousin Parineeti Chopra and friend Isha Ambani, is all set to marry American singer Nick Jonas this month.

And Parineeti now wants $5 million from cousin-in-law-to-be Nick as part of the traditional ‘joota-chupai’ (shoe hiding) ritual.

Parineeti shared a photo from Priyanka’s fun-filled bachelorette bash in Amsterdam and Nick couldn’t resist leaving a comment on it.

Related:‘The J Sisters’: Priyanka Chopra bonds with Sophie Turner in Amsterdam

He didn’t miss an opportunity to be cheesy and commented on the post saying, “Wow she’s so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?” To which Pareeniti replied saying, “she is very hard to get! But I can try for you if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe hiding fee.”

Hiding a groom’s shoes is a fun part of some weddings in India and Pakistan. The bridesmaids then return the shoe to their brother-in-law in return for a token.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August, after much speculation following a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May. The wedding is scheduled from November 28 to December 2. Their wedding will take place at Udaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.