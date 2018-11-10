What does Shaniera Akram love about traditional Pakistani clothing?

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former left-arm fast bowler and Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, took to Instagram on Saturday to share her love for traditional Pakistani clothing.

Let’s be real, who doesn’t like to dress up like a desi queen, especially when celebrations call? Shaniera is not different. She chose to don traditional attire to celebrate a star-studded Diwali function hosted by designer Deepak Perwani.

“One of the really fun things about living in Pakistan is that our clothing is so festive, feminine and glamorously beautiful that every time you dress up to go out you feel like a princess, it’s almost as fun as being a kid again and playing in the costume cupboard!” she shared on her social media.

Here are Shaniera’s top five looks in which she flaunted desi clothing like a boss.

Shaniera rocked a classic piece from AlKaram Studio’s Festive2 collection

2. It’s true that Shaniera can pull off any colour and make it her own, but this time it was the Pakistani national flag’s colours that she rocked.

3. From squeezing fresh orange juice ‘Punjabi style’ to ‘exploring sohna Punjab’, Shaniera did it all and still managed to look good.

4. Pearl white is Shaniera’s colour! We love how she has completed her look with minimal accessories and pulled her hair back in a neat ponytail.

5. We love the way she paired this red and orange dupatta with those dark blue khussas.