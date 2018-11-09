Watch: These young people have a message for Khadim Hussain Rizvi

A video package has started doing the rounds on WhatsApp with young Pakistanis saying that they reported Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account. The 1:10 minute edited clip opens to show the footage of young men wrecking a motorcycle that has been set on fire. In the background dramatic music has been set. Next the video shows men attacked a bus. This moves on to show screenshots of #ReportKhadimHussainRizvi."Yes, I reported, because I don't like them," said one young man, giving the thumbs up."I've reported it to Twitter because he is spreading fasad in the country," said another young man into the camera. He withheld his identity."These people are irresponsible and careless and they don't really care about other people," said another young man. "They just care about the publicity and they don't care about what's going to happen to the country. They are fooling people in the name of Islam."At one point, enough people had reported Khadim Hussain Rizvi that his Twitter account was indeed suspended on Nov 4.