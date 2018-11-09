Wasim Akram shares an adorable picture of daughter Aiyla

Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram is very social when it comes to expressing his admiration and fondness towards his darling daughter, Aiyla.

The doting dad took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his daughter Aiyla Wasim dressed as a florist for her school’s Professions Day.

Wasim Akram frequently shares pictures of Aiyla and his Instagram feed is full of pictures of his adorable munchkin.

Wasim became a father for the third time in 2014 with wife Shaniera Akram. Wasim has two sons, Taimur and Akbar, from his first wife Huma, who died in October 2009.