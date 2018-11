Veteran film actor Nafisa Ali has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

She shared her diagnosis on her social media account after posting a picture with Sonia Gandhi. Prayers and wishes have started pouring in from her followers and fans.

Nafisa has worked in blockbusters such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Major Saab, and Life…In A Metro.

She has two daughters, Armana and Pia, and a son named Ajit.