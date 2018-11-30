US woman marries Pakistani man she met on social media

A US woman arrived in Pakistan to marry the love of her life.
Twenty-five-year-old Brittany tied the knot with Mujeebur Rehman in Bahawalpur on Friday.
Brittany is blind while Rehman is partially blind and plays for Pakistan’s blind cricket team. He is a fast bowler.
Rehman remarked that he met Brittany on social media and fell in love with her. My parents have supported me a lot, he said. Brittany said that she is very happy to come to Pakistan.