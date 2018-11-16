US woman flies to Pakistan to marry Sialkot man she met on Instagram

Maria Helena Abrams, 41, married 21-year-old Kashif Ali in a private ceremony in Sialkot on Thursday night.She converted to Islam for him and changed her name to Maria. She is a reiki master, driver and studying to become a dog trainer.The two met on Instagram a year back and hit it off instantly.“I am very happy today,” she said after her wedding. “Kashif Ali is wonderful. I love him and he makes me happy.”The pair hasn’t decided where they will live after marriage. “It doesn't matter where we live. As long we are together,” Maria said.