Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali’s dream comes true after she appears on the Ellen DeGeneres show

Fatima Ali, a former Pakistani Top Chef contestant ticked off a major item on her bucket list when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

Ali was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2017. She was initially declared cancer-free but found out in September that cancer had spread. After her diagnosis, she wrote an open letter talking about her life and the fact that she has one year left to live. Ali arrived in the US at the age of 18 to pursue her dream of becoming a culinary chef and attended the Culinary Institute of America.

“I think I was born to be a chef. It was my calling. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. It’s just something that I have to do,” Ali said.

Fatima Ali is a 29-year-old woman, top chef, and has a year left to live. She’s an inspiration. Watch the full clip on @ellentube: https://t.co/DKJgrgeDq8 pic.twitter.com/VTkqMciO6b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 2, 2018

Speaking on DeGeneres’ show that her doctor told her in October that she had only one year to live.

She said that the next thing on her bucket list is travelling to different countries with friends and trying new dishes.

“I have so many restaurants I want to go to around Europe,” she said. “Go to Italy. Go to France. Go to Spain. Go to South Africa … go on a safari. So many things I want to do,” she said.

DeGeneres had a surprise for her at the end of the show. To help Ali travel the world, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched and the generous host presented her with a cheque of $50,000.