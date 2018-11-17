Thor is visiting Mumbai, Ahmedabad to shoot new film

November 17, 2018

AFP Photo

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is in India these days for the shoot of his upcoming Netflix film.

Hemsworth, popularly known as Thor among Avengers fans, has been shooting in India for his film Dhaka.

The superstar will leave for Ahmedabad in a day or two.

In the film, he will be playing a mercenary who is hired to rescue a kidnapped child.

Randeep Hooda, the Indian actor, is playing a negative role in the Netflix movie.

 
 
 

See Also

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe to draw Test series

November 16, 2018 1:53 pm

Dhaka Test: Taijul’s five-fer restricts Zimbabwe to 304

November 13, 2018 7:53 pm

The Avengers bid farewell to co-creator, friend and legend Stan Lee

November 13, 2018 10:16 am

‘Father of pop culture’ Stan Lee passes away

November 13, 2018 8:33 am

You won’t be able to stream videos on your Wii from January 2019

November 12, 2018 9:18 am

Mominul, Mushfiqur tons take Bangladesh to 303/5 against Zimbabwe

November 11, 2018 6:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.