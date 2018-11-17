Thor is visiting Mumbai, Ahmedabad to shoot new film

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is in India these days for the shoot of his upcoming Netflix film.

Hemsworth, popularly known as Thor among Avengers fans, has been shooting in India for his film Dhaka.

Week one down here in India. By far some of the most intense action sequences I’ve been apart of and the heat certainly adds an edge to it but damn we’re getting good stuff!! gonna be unreal. The first shot is of our director, the insanely talented Sam Hargrave 👍👍🤙🤙 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ws04AwrID1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 7, 2018

The superstar will leave for Ahmedabad in a day or two.

In the film, he will be playing a mercenary who is hired to rescue a kidnapped child.

Randeep Hooda, the Indian actor, is playing a negative role in the Netflix movie.