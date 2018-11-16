This winter we won’t be able to gorge on peanuts because of the water shortage

The peanuts grown in Pakistan have shrunk in size just like the shrinking water resources of the country. Insufficient rainfall and scarce water resources are to be partly blamed for this unfortunate occurrence.
No matter where they live in the country, be it in the farthest region up north or the port city of Karachi, the people of Pakistan all have one thing in common -- eating peanuts in the winter.
This year, the peanuts have been unable to develop their proper colour and have shriveled up and gone black before their time. They have been weakened because not enough water is available for the peanut crops.
Peanuts imported from India are cleaner and of good quality, so people now prefer them to locally produced nuts.
Peanuts are ideally grown in early spring in calcium rich sandy soil. Watering peanut plants is a hit-or-miss task during most of the growing season. It requires a balance between adequate rainfall and watering.
The government needs to take necessary measures to ensure that people can access the popular nut at affordable prices.