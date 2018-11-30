There will be no fourth season of Daredevil as Netflix cancels the show

Daredevil is the latest Marvel show to get the axe by Netflix. The show isn’t going to be renewed for a fourth season, the streaming service said in a statement.

Marvel’s Iron Fist and Luke Cage were also cancelled recently. Despite Daredevil’s third season faring well with critics, Netflix decided not to keep it.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” said Netflix in its statement.

The existing three seasons will remain on Netflix, and the streamer said Matt Murdock and his crime-fighting alias Daredevil “will live on in future projects for Marvel.” So there may still be more to come for fans of The Man Without Fear, just potentially not on Netflix.

What Marvel TV series are still alive on Netflix? Jessica Jones is still going strong, with two seasons down and a third on its way, and The Punisher is set to return for a second season.

While Netflix’s game-changing era of Marvel TV series, which brought much darker takes to comic hero stories than the movies, seems to be coming to an end, there’s another hope for Marvel fans.

Disney’s new streaming channel Disney+ is set to open its doors in 2019 and is possibly planning series starring Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon.