The Obamas’ first Netflix show will be about Trump’s government

Barack and Michelle Obama Productions might adapt Michael Lewis’ book The Fifth Risk.

According to a report from Deadline, the Obamas have acquired the rights to Lewis’s The Fifth Risk and are hoping to develop it into a potential Netflix series.

The Fifth Risk, which was released last month, criticises the transition between Barack Obama and Donald Trump’s federal governments as dysfunctional and, as a consequence, deeply dangerous for the country and the world.

This is an ideal first project for the Obamas since Lewis’s previous books have a long track record of being adapted into hit films and this is something the former president is uniquely qualified to discuss.

What the former couple will do with The Fifth Risk isn’t clear yet but the whole story might be about how everything completely went to the dogs after the Obamas moved out of the White House.

At the time, The New York Times reported that Obama did not intend to “wage a public campaign against his successor” with these shows.

The former US president and his wife, Michelle Obama, signed a multi-year agreement with streaming giant Netflix to produce TV shows and movies earlier this year.