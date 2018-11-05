‘The J Sisters’: Priyanka Chopra bonds with Sophie Turner in Amsterdam

From piggyback rides in high heels to sailing off into the sunset, Priyanka Chopra seems to be having the time of her life.

The actor is just a few days away from tying the knot with beau Nick Jonas.

Priyanka has been partying hard at her bachelorette party in Amsterdam. From drinking, eating, dancing to going on boat rides, the squad seems to have done it all.

Soon-to-be sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner bonded during the bachelorette party. Turner is engaged in Nick’s brother Joe Jonas.

They decided to call themselves the ‘The J Sisters’, a reference to their partners’ former band The Jonas Brothers.

The guest list for the bachelorette weekend includes filmmaker Shrishti Behl, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Dana Supnick-Guidoni, Chanchal Dsouza, Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka shared a picture of the whole squad “setting sail” on Sunday.

Chopra and Jonas confirmed their engagement in August, after much speculation following a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May.

The couple broke the news on Instagram with a sweet picture together. “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” he captioned the shot. Chopra shared the same photo on her Instagram with an equally love-filled caption: “Taken… With all my heart and soul..”