Special wristbands, e-invites and patrolling boats: Deepika and Ranveer want to keep their wedding as private as possible

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh want to keep their wedding as private as possible.

The couple, which will tie the knot on Wednesday at Italy’s Lake Como, has ensured special wristbands for all the guests and patrolling boats to stop anyone from crashing the functions. The guests have been asked to show the special e-invites on the entry.

The couple has prohibited the guests from taking any photos and drone cameras are not allowed either.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

On Tuesday, the beats of ‘London Thumakda’ and ‘Dama Dum Mast Kalandar’ reverberated around the located as the two stars held their Mehndi ceremonies.

Ranveer’s event took place at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como while Deepika’s ceremony took place at the Villa d’ Este.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the pair colour-coordinated their clothes and both wore Sabyasachi creations. Deepika was seen tearing up throughout the ceremony.

Following the footsteps of royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ranveer and Deepika want the guests to donate their wedding gifts to charity. The couple has asked guests to direct all gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika’s charity The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

The pair, which has remained tight-lipped about the relationship, shared the announcement of their wedding on Twitter on October 21.

Ranveer and Deepika are said to have started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela. They have appeared in many blockbusters together, including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The rumours of their wedding gained steam when they were recently spotted in Italy together, presumed to be location hunting for the wedding.