Sonya Hussain encourages women to speak up and shame harassers

November 14, 2018




Sonya Hussain, a well-known model and actor, is an advocate of women empowerment and believes that women should speak about their harassment experiences.

While speaking to SAMAA Digital, she remarked that harassment occurs in all industries as those in power continue to misuse it.

“We have to teach the girls how to handle such cases,” she remarked. “As far as I am concerned, such incidents have occurred with me many times. People should not dare to mess around with me anymore.”

On the campaign ‘Inkaar Karo’ [Say No], she said that we need to encourage women to say no when people harass them or misbehave with them. “If they say it’s just a joke, then just tell them no. Tell them that you don’t like such jokes,” she said.

“You have to point it then and there rather than prolonging it and possibly suffering from trauma later on,” she added.

She praised the courage shown by Indian actors who unveiled the faces of the people who harassed them.

Upcoming projects

The actor shared that she has recently signed Sohail Javed's film Sorry, in which she will be playing an important role opposite to Faisal Qureshi.

The cast includes Amman Sheikh and Zahid Ahmad. The story of the romantic drama has been written by Sohail Javed and Asma Nabeel.

While referring to the film with the actor Sami Khan, she said that she hasn’t made any decision as yet.

Sonya made her debut in Jami’s Moor. She will also be starring against Moammar Rana in the upcoming movie, Azaadi.

Bold roles and TV shows

Speaking about her last drama Aisi Hai Tanhai, Sonya shared that she was hesitant to take on such a bold role. She feared that people will start seeing her in a negative light but went ahead with it to spread awareness.

“I was told that this drama is not just a drama but a source of awareness the girls who don't know the hazards of cameras and the misusing the pictures,” she added.

“It was not predictable that the drama would be a hit among the audience.”

Sonya has acted in numerous dramas, such as Kissay Chahun and Meri Guriya.
 
 
 

