Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy did ‘strange things’ to her eyesight

November 3, 2018

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, said in a recent post that her eyesight was doing “strange things” due to chemotherapy and hence she could not read.

Bendre took to Instagram to share a picture of her holding a book with an update for her fans about the new book for her book club. In her post, Bendre shared that it took her some time to finish the last book as her eyesight was getting weaker due to the chemotherapy. However, she assured everyone that all is well now.

Photo: Sonali Bendre\Instagram

The book’s author, Hanya Yanagihara also commented on Bendre’s post and thanked her for referring his book to her fans and book club members.

Related: Priyanka Chopra’s friends throw her a bridal shower in New York

Bendre was recently seen at Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower. She shared a picture of herself with Priyanka and actor Neetu Kapoor from the party and wrote about how she enjoyed wearing a red dress after a long time.

Bendre revealed her cancer diagnosis in July and has since been in New York where she is receiving treatment.

 
 
 

See Also

No meeting between foreign ministers in New York, India tells Pakistan

September 21, 2018 5:30 pm

Sonali Bendre shares her new look

September 5, 2018 9:40 pm

US Open 2018: Nadal through as injured Ferrer announces retirement

August 28, 2018 11:27 am

At least five dead in Annapolis newsroom shooting

June 29, 2018 1:40 am

Harvey Weinstein set to plead innocent in NY

June 5, 2018 11:23 am

Learning to nap in New York, city that never sleeps

May 23, 2018 10:44 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.