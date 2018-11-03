Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy did ‘strange things’ to her eyesight

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, said in a recent post that her eyesight was doing “strange things” due to chemotherapy and hence she could not read.

Bendre took to Instagram to share a picture of her holding a book with an update for her fans about the new book for her book club. In her post, Bendre shared that it took her some time to finish the last book as her eyesight was getting weaker due to the chemotherapy. However, she assured everyone that all is well now.

The book’s author, Hanya Yanagihara also commented on Bendre’s post and thanked her for referring his book to her fans and book club members.

Bendre was recently seen at Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower. She shared a picture of herself with Priyanka and actor Neetu Kapoor from the party and wrote about how she enjoyed wearing a red dress after a long time.

Bendre revealed her cancer diagnosis in July and has since been in New York where she is receiving treatment.