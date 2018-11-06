Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero lands in hot waters for hurting sentiments of Sikh community

November 6, 2018

Photo: Zero

Just weeks after the release of its trailer, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero has landed in hot waters. 

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in movie’s trailer.

 

According to Sirsa’s complaint, the makers have shown the Gatra Kirpan, which is sacred to the Sikhs, as an ordinary dagger. He said that they have received a number of complaints from the Sikh Sangat. He demanded that the particular scene and the poster be removed. He further urged the police to lodge an FIR against the movie.

 

The representatives of the film have since responded to Sirsa’s tweet clarifying that the film did not depict the kirpan and it was not the makers’ intent to hurt anyone.

 

 

However, Sirsa wrote back asking for a public statement from Shah Rukh Khan on the controversy.

 

The trailer and a new poster of the film were released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2.  The movie will release on December 21.

 
 
 

