Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero lands in hot waters for hurting sentiments of Sikh community

Just weeks after the release of its trailer, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero has landed in hot waters.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in movie’s trailer.

Shame on @iamsrk on devaluing Sikh Kakaar and hurting Sikh sentiments by showing Kirpaan as a show-off ordinary dagger Kirpaan can only be worn by a #Khalsa – a pure Human being I demand Shahrukh Khan & Zero film producer @gaurikhan to immediately withdraw this poster #Zero pic.twitter.com/SPN2cN5HXT — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

According to Sirsa’s complaint, the makers have shown the Gatra Kirpan, which is sacred to the Sikhs, as an ordinary dagger. He said that they have received a number of complaints from the Sikh Sangat. He demanded that the particular scene and the poster be removed. He further urged the police to lodge an FIR against the movie.

I have written a letter to actor of @Zero21Dec @iamsrk & director @aanandlrai to withdraw the objectionable scene and poster showing Kirpaan as ordinary dagger Filed a complaint as well as this promotion hurts Sikh sentiments pic.twitter.com/yuTpVPLfij — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

The representatives of the film have since responded to Sirsa’s tweet clarifying that the film did not depict the kirpan and it was not the makers’ intent to hurt anyone.

We are writing on behalf of the makers of the Film, Zero. Your concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a Kirpan. The film makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community including the Sikh community. (1/2) — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 5, 2018

The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you will appreciate our stand that any concern this may have caused is completely inadvertent. (2/2) — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 5, 2018

However, Sirsa wrote back asking for a public statement from Shah Rukh Khan on the controversy.

Your point is well taken. However, any misrepresentation related to Sikhism will hurt Sikh sentiments. So we expect a public statement from Film producers and @iamsrk clarifying your stance that this is not depicted as Kirpaan https://t.co/27hIcojf89 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

The trailer and a new poster of the film were released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. The movie will release on December 21.