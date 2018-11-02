Shah Rukh Khan meets ‘family of fans’ on his 53rd birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations have begun. While fans of King Khan are eagerly waiting the trailer of his upcoming film Zero which releases today (Friday), the actor rang in the special day with his family.

The star started in his birthday at midnight with his family with a cake cutting ceremony. He also shared a compilation of pictures from his birthday celebrations with the caption, “Fed cake to wife…Met my family of fans outside Mannat…now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all…for this amazing love.”

Related: Aamir Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero a big thumbs up

For his birthday Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat has been decked up in lights.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 52nd birthday at his farmhouse in Alibaug with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and others by his side.