Shah Rukh Khan lights up Hockey World Cup’s opening ceremony in India

November 28, 2018




The Hockey World Cup’s opening ceremony kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on Tuesday where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recreated the Chak De India moment.

He was seen carrying a hockey stick as he took a round of the ground. He thanked the people of Odisha and said that he finally got the chance to meet them.

Khan’s words motivated the 16 captains and the audience present. He said that there is no game more special than field hockey.

“And what sets it apart is that it is an amalgamation of a lot of emotions, thoughts and lots and lots of action. It involves guile, strength and stamina. It is a sport that involves artistry. Players are not mere players, they are artists," he added.

Reminiscing about the old days, he said that he played a little bit of hockey in school and college as a centre forward. Khan featured as a hockey coach in Bollywood film Chak De India in 2007.

Madhuri Dixit entertained the audience through a beautiful ballet performance on Mother Earth. The ceremony concluded with AR Rahman’s performance.
 
 
 

