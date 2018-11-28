Shah Rukh Khan lights up Hockey World Cup’s opening ceremony in India



Thank u Odisha for all the excitement, love & the grand beginning to the World Cup Hockey. @naveen_odisha it was lovely to meet u sir. To all the players have a great tournament....& yes..Chak De India! pic.twitter.com/bQ2BajiG7O

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

He was seen carrying a hockey stick as he took a round of the ground. He thanked the people of Odisha and said that he finally got the chance to meet them.Khan’s words motivated the 16 captains and the audience present. He said that there is no game more special than field hockey.“And what sets it apart is that it is an amalgamation of a lot of emotions, thoughts and lots and lots of action. It involves guile, strength and stamina. It is a sport that involves artistry. Players are not mere players, they are artists," he added.Reminiscing about the old days, he said that he played a little bit of hockey in school and college as a centre forward. Khan featured as a hockey coach in Bollywood film Chak De India in 2007.Madhuri Dixit entertained the audience through a beautiful ballet performance on Mother Earth. The ceremony concluded with AR Rahman’s performance.