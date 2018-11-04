Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

November 4, 2018

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan may be seen in a movie together soon. 

According to new reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to cast them for his next venture.

“Salman and Shah Rukh will be reuniting on screen for a two-hero film that will be directed by Bhansali. A family drama about friend-turned-foes, the film will be along the lines of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kumar starrer Saudagar (1991) and will see them share equal footage,” a source said.

The fans were surprised when the two stars decided to let bygones and be bygones and finally patched up.

They have been spotted promoting each other’s movies and Shah Rukh even appeared on Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum.

The two have previously worked in Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

 

 
 
 

