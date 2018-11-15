Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar arrive in Lahore to attend Faiz festival

November 16, 2018




Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar on Thursday reached Lahore to attend the Faiz International Festival.

The festival will be held in Lahore from November 18 to 20.

The couple was warmly welcomed by Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s daughters Muneeza Hashmi and Salma Hashmi at the Wahga border.

We have come to Pakistan with the message of love, Azmi told media, adding that both the countries should increase people-to-people contact.

The couple also met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
 
 
 

