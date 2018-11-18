Sara Ali Khan says she doesn’t want to marry Ranbir Kapoor anymore

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut with Kedarnath, has started making waves already.

She has become the talk of the town after a teaser of Koffee with Karan Season 6 went viral. Sitting next to her father, Saif Ali Khan, on the couch, she said that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor.

However, it seems like she has changed her mind now.

She visited a radio station as part of her movie promotions, during which the RJ asked her about her statement. Sara clarified that she wanted to marry Ranbir a long time ago.

“I said I wanted to marry Ranbir long ago and I didn’t want to be like, not anymore that’s rude!”

Below is the teaser for the Koffee with Karan episode, which will air on Sunday.

Kedarnath, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, will release on December 7.