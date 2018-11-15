Ranveer and Deepika finally share wedding pictures

November 15, 2018

Photo courtesy: Ranveer Singh

The wait is finally over! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood’s star couple, have finally shared their wedding photos with the fans on Twitter.

The couple got married in Italy on November 14 in the presence of their families and close friends.

Two wedding ceremonies were held; a Konkani ceremony was held on November 14, while a Sindhi ceremony on November 15. They will hold two wedding receptions in Delhi and Bangalore.

Donned from ‘heat-to-toe’ in Sabyasachi creations, the couple looks stunning in the pictures but the similarity to Virushka wedding is undeniable.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11 last year. They got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They had shared their news with their fans on Twitter.

The news came as a surprise for many but the couple set wedding goals for many people, and it seems Ranveer and Deepika were among then.

 
 
 

See Also

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married

November 14, 2018 8:50 pm

Special wristbands, e-invites and patrolling boats: Deepika and Ranveer want to keep their wedding as private as possible

November 14, 2018 2:57 pm

Google’s G Suite account is the latest victim of Twitter hacking spree

November 14, 2018 12:46 pm

Another B-town couple to get married soon, Varun Dhawan dating Natasha Dalal

November 13, 2018 1:42 pm

Deepika and Ranveer want guests to donate to charity instead of giving them wedding gifts

November 13, 2018 1:28 pm

Will there be a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2? Karan Johar says no

November 10, 2018 1:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.