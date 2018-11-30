Rajpal Yadav sentenced to jail for 3 months over failure to repay loan



Bollywood’s well-known comedy artiste Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to prison for three months for nonpayment of Rs50 million loan.

His company, Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment, had taken the loan to produce a movie, which bombed at the box-office. The case was filed by a Delhi-based company, Murli Projects.

The movie, Ata Pata Laapata, was released in 2010.

Justice Rajiv Sahai passed the judgment on Friday. Yadav will serve his sentence at Tihar jail.