Rajpal Yadav sentenced to jail for 3 months over failure to repay loan

November 30, 2018


Bollywood’s well-known comedy artiste Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to prison for three months for nonpayment of Rs50 million loan.

His company, Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment, had taken the loan to produce a movie, which bombed at the box-office. The case was filed by a Delhi-based company, Murli Projects.

Related: Salman Khan walks free after spending two nights in jail

The movie, Ata Pata Laapata, was released in 2010.

Justice Rajiv Sahai passed the judgment on Friday. Yadav will serve his sentence at Tihar jail.

 
 
 

See Also

Farhan Akhtar feels guilty for not knowing about Sajid Khan’s behaviour

November 26, 2018 3:20 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave guests personalised wedding favours

November 25, 2018 9:02 am

Arjun Kapoor covers his face to hide his look for upcoming movie Panipat

November 24, 2018 4:09 pm

Preity Zinta apologises for #MeToo comments

November 22, 2018 6:33 pm

Misha Kapoor gets Kathak lessons from grandmother Neelima Azeem

November 21, 2018 1:40 pm

Shah Rukh Khan admits he let fans down with Jab Harry Met Sejal

November 16, 2018 7:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.