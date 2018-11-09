‘Proud daughter’ Malala congratulates father on the release of his autobiography

Youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently tweeted about the release of her father Ziauddin Yousafzai’s autobiography Let Her Fly.

Always proud of my father @ZiauddinY, but today I’m especially so. His new book “Let Her Fly” is available now https://t.co/NeA8vD0uo2 pic.twitter.com/LFZd6RCdy8 — Malala (@Malala) November 8, 2018

Let Her Fly is a personalised account of how Ziauddin grew up as a shy boy and later became a staunch advocate of feminism.

He talks about his life before Talibanization of Mingora, times when his sons flew kites, his partnership with his wife and the challenges they faced while starting a new life in an unacquainted place.

Related: Malala Yousafzai strikes a pose with Riz Ahmed

He also describes the joy of returning six years later.

Ziauddin Yousafzai tweeted, “Let Her Fly is out today. I wrote this book to show how change can begin with you and your family. I hope readers will enjoy it and can learn from my journey.”

Malala was shot in Swat in 2012 for being a vocal supporter of education for girls. She now lives in the UK and is an advocate for girls’ education and global peace. She won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and became the youngest Nobel Laureate at the age of 17.