Priyanka makes another blink and miss appearance in Isn’t It Romantic trailer

Priyanka Chopra has made yet another blink and miss appearance in the trailer of upcoming Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic.

Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday shared the first trailer for the romcom that features Priyanka in a supporting role.

The film is a kind of rom-com parody where Rebel Wilson plays the character of a woman who hates romantic comedies.

Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra will be playing the character of a yoga instructor Isabella. Earlier, the actress was spotted shooting a song sequence for the film.

Isn’t It Romantic is third international projects Priyanka Chopra had signed up for. The first was Baywatch, in which she played the antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson. The second project was A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra had reportedly been signed opposite Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking but the film has been postponed indefinitely.

The romcom also stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. The film has been directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and will release in February 2019.

You can watch the trailer here.