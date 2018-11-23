Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Delhi

Hours after welcoming American singer and fiance Nick Jonas to India, actress Priyanka Chopra went on to organise an elaborate dinner with her family on Thanksgiving.

Jonas flew all the way from New York City to Delhi, India, just to spend the holiday with his fiancée.

What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hWIudvmJnB — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 22, 2018

Earlier, she shared a shot of herself with her beau on Instagram, captioning it “Welcome home baby…”

Now that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are married, it is time to prepare for another big fat Indian wedding.

Nick and Priyanka are set to have a lavish five-day wedding at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace from November 28 to December 3.

They will marry twice in Hindu as well as Christian ceremonies on December 2 and December 3 respectively, according to reports.

Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Jonas Jr and Denise Miller-Jonas are expected to join the couple this weekend. Currently, Priyanka is busy shooting her film The Sky is Pink and will wind up shooting by November 26.