Priyanka Chopra launches dating app ‘Bumble’ in India

Just after her exclusive bridal shower, Priyanka Chopra was back to her duties as an entrepreneur as she joined Bumble’s founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in hosting a dinner to announce Bumble India. Priyanka is an investor in the project.

Priyanka and Herd hosted a private dinner attended by singer Jay Sean and Princess of Jaipur Anjula Acharia, Gauravi Kumari, designer Anita Dongre and Bibhu Mohapatra, celebrity chef Hari Nayak, Roopal Patel, Huma Abedin and other celebrities.

Inspired by India’s luxurious colours, the theme of the dinner hosted at the Gramercy Park Hotel, was traditional Indian with props like rickshaws and cycles. Bollywood music was played overhead, including Priyanka’s hit songs.

“We’re both from different countries, but we met in the same place, which was coming from a privileged background where our parents gave us the ability to make choices about our own lives — that makes us privileged. Many, many women around the world don’t have the right to make decisions in their own lives,” said Priyanka at the dinner.

“It’s an incredibly empowering tool for modern women today who are finding their voice, who are saying, ‘I’m not going to stand for people making decisions for me, and I’m not going to stand for staying quiet — this is my world now.’”

“We sat next to each other at another Bumble dinner and Priyanka was like, ‘Why don’t we take this to India?” Herd said. “We’re entering India as a full-fledged social network. We’re going in as the empowerment platform across the board,” she added.

On the professional side, Desi Girl actress Priyanka is busy shooting Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.