Prince Charles shares a special moment with Prince Louis

Prince Charles released family photographs to mark his 70th birthday in which he shared a special moment with his youngest grandchild Prince Louis.

The pictures are proof that he is a doting grandfather and shares an adorable bond with his grandchildren.

Prince Louis, the son of Prince William and the youngest member of the royal family, is seen pinching Grandpa Wales’ nose during the photoshoot. Children can actually get away with anything.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson observed during the photoshoot that Prince Charles was at his happiest around his grandchildren.

“He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time,” he said in an interview for The Sunday Times Magazine. “George was very happy on the prince’s knee. They have a great relationship that’s a little more established, as George is a bit older.”

The future king was photographed for the first time with his entire dynasty – two sons, three grandchildren and another on the way.

Earlier, Prince William said about his father’s bond with his children that “He’s brilliant but I wish he had more time to spend with his grandchildren.”

The joyful family portraits were taken in the gardens of Clarence House.