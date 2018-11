Pictures: Sania Mirza celebrates birthday with son Azhaan

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star and wife of Shoaib Malik, celebrated her 32nd birthday with her son Azhaan, husband Shoaib Malik and other family members on Thursday.

In a photo posted by Shoaib Malik on Twitter, Sania can be seen holding her 16-day-old son and looks extremely happy with Malik and other family members.

“Thank you to everyone who made my birthday soo sooo special,” she tweeted.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and announced their pregnancy in April 2018. Mirza delivered their baby boy at Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad, India on October 30.