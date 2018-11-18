Pictures: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return home

November 18, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai after getting married in Italian lakeside town of Como earlier this week.

They reached Mumbai on Sunday and were spotted at Ranveer’s house.

Related: Ranveer and Deepika finally share wedding pictures

Walking hand-in-hand, the couple posed for the cameramen. Both were dressed in cream-coloured clothes—Deepika in a churidar kameez while Ranveer in churidar kameez. While Deepika wore a bright red and gold dupatta, Ranveer wore a pink waistcoat.

The couple got married in Italy on November 14 in the presence of their families and close friends. Two wedding ceremonies were held; a Konkani ceremony was held on November 14, while a Sindhi ceremony on November 15. They will hold two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore.

 

 
 
 

