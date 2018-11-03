Photos of Sania Mirza holding baby Mirza-Malik go viral

November 3, 2018

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was seen leaving the hospital in Hyderabad, India on Friday with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. The first pictures of the newborn went viral immediately.

Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy on October 30 whom they named Izhaan, which means God’s gift.

She took her newborn son home after four days when she was discharged from Rainbow Hospital.

Malik left for Dubai on October 30 to fulfill his national duty and become a part of the team for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

Earlier, fake pictures of the baby boy surfaced on social media but Malik denied that the couple had shared any photos of Izhaan.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and announced their pregnancy in April 2018.

 
 
 

