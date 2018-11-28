Pakistani entrepreneur’s chatbot on women empowerment wins award at BAFTA

November 28, 2018

A Pakistani entrepreneur won the prestigious tve Global Sustainability Film Award at BAFTA on Monday for her women empowerment chatbot ‘Aurat Raaj’.

The award ceremony was held at BAFTA in London’s Piccadilly on November 26. The women behind the platform are Saba Khalid and Tino Hahn who aim to educate women through it.

Saba shared the feat on her Twitter account. She said she was happy and thrilled to get the award.

The digital platform was nominated in the Artificial Intelligence (AI): empowering the future category for their animated series ‘The Story of Raaji  – The Ultimate Survivor’.

The chatbot highlights myths, taboos and confusions about important topics such as the reproductive health of women in the series.

The tve Global Sustainability Film Award recognizes films that portray solutions for sustainability.

The competition was launched on May 11. It focuses on UN Sustainable Development Goals including ending poverty, quality education and gender equality and others.

 
 
 

