Overload frontman Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

The lead vocalist of Overload Farhan Humayun was diagnosed with brain tumour two weeks ago.

In a social media post, he shared that he even suffered a seizure.

“I thank you for your prayers and messages of love. I have had little or no symptoms until very recently- I am told by my doctor, my active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity have enabled me to stay strong underneath,” he said.

“Please treasure your relationships and savour every moment because life can be taken away from you quicker than you can imagine,” he added.

The musician remarked that he will be ‘back with more music, videos and art’ after recovering.