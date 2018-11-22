Nick Jonas heads to India for his wedding with Priyanka Chopra

November 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s grand wedding in Lake Como, Italy, there is another big celebrity wedding in store.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with her beau Nick Jonas next month. In fact, Jonas is already on his way  to India.

A picture of Nick inside a plane posing with a staff member has been shared online by fan accounts. Nick also shared a video of him departing from New York City, which he captioned, “See you later NYC.”

The wedding is going to be a lavish five-day affair held at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace from November 28 to December 3.

Related: Mira Sethi’s engagement announcement will leave you teary-eyed

They will marry twice in Hindu as well as Christian ceremonies on December 2 and December 3 respectively, according to reports.

Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Jonas Jr and Denise Miller-Jonas are expected to join the couple this weekend. Looks like the Jonas family will be spending their Thanksgiving in the country.

Currently, Priyanka is busy shooting her film The Sky is Pink and will wind it up by November 26.

 
 
 

See Also

Another B-town couple to get married soon, Varun Dhawan dating Natasha Dalal

November 13, 2018 1:42 pm

Netflix announces nine new originals from India

November 11, 2018 10:05 am

Why did Parineeti Chopra ask Nick Jonas for $5 million?

November 7, 2018 12:42 pm

‘The J Sisters’: Priyanka Chopra bonds with Sophie Turner in Amsterdam

November 5, 2018 4:21 pm

Priyanka Chopra launches dating app ‘Bumble’ in India

November 2, 2018 3:25 pm

Priyanka makes another blink and miss appearance in Isn’t It Romantic trailer

November 1, 2018 5:59 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.