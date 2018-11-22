Nick Jonas heads to India for his wedding with Priyanka Chopra

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s grand wedding in Lake Como, Italy, there is another big celebrity wedding in store.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with her beau Nick Jonas next month. In fact, Jonas is already on his way to India.

A picture of Nick inside a plane posing with a staff member has been shared online by fan accounts. Nick also shared a video of him departing from New York City, which he captioned, “See you later NYC.”

The wedding is going to be a lavish five-day affair held at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace from November 28 to December 3.

They will marry twice in Hindu as well as Christian ceremonies on December 2 and December 3 respectively, according to reports.

Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Jonas Jr and Denise Miller-Jonas are expected to join the couple this weekend. Looks like the Jonas family will be spending their Thanksgiving in the country.

Currently, Priyanka is busy shooting her film The Sky is Pink and will wind it up by November 26.