Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle features Bollywood’s top stars as voice actors

The Hindi version of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle features top Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff, Abishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor as voice actors.

The film, directed by Andy Serkis, premieres globally on December 7 on Netflix. Mowgli is primarily made in English but it has been dubbed in Hindi as well.

The actors shared posters of the characters they are playing on Twitter. Shroff will voice the legendary Sher Khan.

Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7

Bachchan will give his voice to the wise Bagheera.

So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life.

He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on Netflix Dec 7.

The jovial Baloo will be voiced by Anil Kapoor and the enigmatic Kaa by Kareena Kapoor.

Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On Netflix, Dec 7

While Dixit will take the mic for Nisha.

Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha 🐺 Netflix Dec. 7

“You can’t tell this story to the world without acknowledging that this character is from India, and Rudyard Kipling (the writer of Mowgli) was from India,” said Serkis. “He was a child of British India and had a particular set of values. And you have to reinterpret the values and underpin the story in that manner.”

The actors to voice the live action characters for the English version of the film include Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris and Rohan Chand.