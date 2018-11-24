Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle features Bollywood’s top stars as voice actors

November 24, 2018

The Hindi version of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle features top Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff, Abishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor as voice actors.

The film, directed by Andy Serkis, premieres globally on December 7 on Netflix. Mowgli is primarily made in English but it has been dubbed in Hindi as well.

The actors shared posters of the characters they are playing on Twitter. Shroff will voice the legendary Sher Khan.

Bachchan will give his voice to the wise Bagheera.

The jovial Baloo will be voiced by Anil Kapoor and  the enigmatic Kaa by Kareena Kapoor.

While  Dixit will take the mic for Nisha.

“You can’t tell this story to the world without acknowledging that this character is from India, and Rudyard Kipling (the writer of Mowgli) was from India,” said Serkis. “He was a child of British India and had a particular set of values. And you have to reinterpret the values and underpin the story in that manner.”

The actors to voice the live action characters for the English version of the film include Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris and Rohan Chand.

 
 
 

