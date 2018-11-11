Netflix announces nine new originals from India

Netflix is making a big push into India with the announcement of nine originals from the region, reported Engadget.

A total of eight films and one show make up the new titles, several of which include A-list Bollywood and Hollywood talent both behind and in front of the camera.

The movie lineup includes Marathi-language dramas Firebrand produced by Priyanka Chopra, Cobalt Blue, and 15th August produced by Madhuri Dixit. Meanwhile, the series Typewriter follows a group of young ghost hunters and Bulbul produced by actress Anushka Sharma is a period film about age-old beliefs and superstitions.

Rounding out the movies are Upstarts, a bromance set amidst the backdrop of India’s thriving startup ecosystem, emotionally-charged drama Music Teacher and payback flick Chopsticks. The Dev Patel and Armie Hammer starrer, Hotel Mumbai — which reenacts the events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — is also heading to Netflix, but will only be available in parts of South Asia.

Netflix hasn’t been shy about its India ambitions. Just last month, its chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that the country — and its 250 million online viewers — is one of its biggest markets for original content investment.